Save 99% on pink hotel rooms in London for Mean Girls Day

Anyone born in the Nineties will know the significance of October 3.

It's been christened Mean Girls Day since 2004, the year Tina Fey's teen comedy became an instant cult classic. If you're over the age of 35, let us explain. The date relates to when Lindsay Lohan's misfit protagonist, Cady Heron, speaks to her conventionally dishy love interest, Aaron Samuels. He asks what day it is. She replies with 'It's October 3rd'. And thus, with three words, a million memes and an unofficial holiday was born.

Following in the footsteps of Clueless and 10 Things I Hate About You, Mean Girls has become a timeless cultural touchstone. Need proof? Try googling 'Mean Girls brunch near me'. And let's not forget Kris Jenner's 'cool mom' bit in Ariane Grande's Thank U, Next music video. 2018, what a time.

Most October thirds, MG fans go all out, creating their own Burn Books, taking scissors to their T-shirts and bombarding Daniel Franzese with Cameo requests. And this year is no different. Except it kind of is.

Hotels.com has gone OTT by offering one-night stays in pink hotel rooms on Wednesdays...for the price of an UberLUX.

The five participating hotels can be found in Washington DC, Sweden and Paris. And there are two here in London. The Mayfair and Raddisson Blu Edwardian are offering up their pink-themed suites for a steal-price of £60.

Each room is bookable with a 'Fetch' bespoke code - yes, literally - but you'll have to move faster than Regina George in front of a moving bus to get a slice of the action as the offer is limited. Got it, losers?

You can find out more by visiting the 'Stay Pink' section of the Hotels.com website.

