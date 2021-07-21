Ethical flour business Wildfarmed is having five fabulous chefs cook with their products at a Bethnal Green pop-up

What do you do when the celebrity dream gets a bit… dull? Well, if you’re anything like Groove Armada’s Andy Cato and broadcaster George Lamb, you try and do your bit to save the world by developing a climate-positive grain.

Wildfarmed is just that, a wheat which comes from thriving ecosystems, rather than intensive farming. To sex-up the issue (eco-friendly flour is great, but it’s hardly Jack Grealish draped seductively over the hood of a Lamborghini) at the end of this month they’re putting on a special week of dinners under the Fix Food, Fix The Planet banner.

Some of the UK’s finest chefs will be in attendance, with Thomas Straker (pictured above), Chantelle Nicholson, Burro e Salvia, Willy’s Pies and Flamebaster all hosting their own evenings from July 26 to 30 at Silas Yard in Bethnal Green. Each event will cost £15 a head. Says George Lamb: ‘By using Wildfarmed flour, all five chefs are simultaneously reversing climate change and producing phenomenally tasty, highly nutritious dishes. Offering customers an opportunity to experience the menu for £15 was a conscious decision to make sure the event was accessible to as many people as possible.’

Here’s the line-up:

On Monday July 26, MOB Kitchen’s Thomas Straker will serve Focaccia with Rosemary & Olive Oil and Tagliolini with Artichokes, Parsley, Lemon and Parmesan.

Then on Tuesday July 27, Chantelle Nicholson, founder of Tredwell’s and All’s Well, will be cooking Courgette & Herb Fritters with Miso Aioli, Slow-Cooked Lamb Belly, Kimchi & Cheese Toastie and Smacked Cucumbers.

On Wednesday July 28, it’s the turn of cult pasta people Burro e Salvia, who will have Wholemeal Orecchiette with Sausage Ragù and Wholemeal Tortelli of Parmigiano Reggiano, Butter & Summer Truffle.

On Thursday July 29, Willy’s Pies will offer up Braised Lamb Shoulder Pie and Goat’s Curd Pea N’ Mint Pasty with Labneh and Za’atar.

And the final night on Friday July 30 will be with Welsh grill master Chris Roberts (AKA Flamebaster), who will be cooking Laver Flatbreads with Juniper-smoked Snowdonia Mountain Lamb, Flamebasted Lamb Fat & Pickles. Vegetarians get Fruits of the Woods & Sea Veg Empanadas and Charred Salsa Criolla.

Saving the world never tasted so good. Ticket info here.

