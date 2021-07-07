London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Pizza with fish and chips and potatoes on the top
Photograph: Share A Slice/@jimboiuk

Scoff a fish-’n’-chips pizza to celebrate England in the Euros

Share a Slice pizza at Pop Brixton are offering the special mash-up meal

By Leonie Cooper
Advertising

Share a Slice over at Pop Brixton have come up with a novel way to celebrate the Euros – with pizza! Thank goodness someone else is on the same page as us when it comes to pizza being the universal language of happiness. 

Available until Sunday, their Euros specials include Naples-style pizza pies that pay homage to the various teams competing, including a very special Team England pizza, themed around fish ’n’ chips and topped with house battered cod, pan fried potatoes, peas, mint, fior di latte and tartare sauce. Two great national cuisines coming together in perfect harmony. It’s almost poetic. 

Team Spain’s version sees Iberico jamon on a marinara base with rocket and fresh mini-mozzarella balls, while Team Italy is represented by a salsiccia e friarielli, a white base ’za with salsiccia fennel sausage, friarielli Italian broccoli and red chilli. Delicious to eat, we’re sure, but they don’t say ‘winner’ to us quite as much as the fish ’n’ chips version...

There’s another reason we’re into it. Share A Slice donate a pizza to charity partners and weekly food drives for every pizza bought at their Brixton location and their Bussey Rooftop Bar pop-up. Since they opened back in 2019, they’ve given away 11,200 pizzas. Which is pretty damn great.

Five huge spaces to watch the Euros final on Sunday. 

The official Time Out guide to Brixton

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.