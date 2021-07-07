Share a Slice over at Pop Brixton have come up with a novel way to celebrate the Euros – with pizza! Thank goodness someone else is on the same page as us when it comes to pizza being the universal language of happiness.

Available until Sunday, their Euros specials include Naples-style pizza pies that pay homage to the various teams competing, including a very special Team England pizza, themed around fish ’n’ chips and topped with house battered cod, pan fried potatoes, peas, mint, fior di latte and tartare sauce. Two great national cuisines coming together in perfect harmony. It’s almost poetic.

Team Spain’s version sees Iberico jamon on a marinara base with rocket and fresh mini-mozzarella balls, while Team Italy is represented by a salsiccia e friarielli, a white base ’za with salsiccia fennel sausage, friarielli Italian broccoli and red chilli. Delicious to eat, we’re sure, but they don’t say ‘winner’ to us quite as much as the fish ’n’ chips version...

There’s another reason we’re into it. Share A Slice donate a pizza to charity partners and weekly food drives for every pizza bought at their Brixton location and their Bussey Rooftop Bar pop-up. Since they opened back in 2019, they’ve given away 11,200 pizzas. Which is pretty damn great.

