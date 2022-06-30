London
Allders in Croydon
Photograph: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Secret Cinema could be taking over a ghostly South London department store

Will the Guardians of the Galaxy be setting up shop in Croydon?

Phil de Semlyen
Written by
Phil de Semlyen
London’s experiential cinema stalwarts, Secret Cinema have made their name by keeping the exact nature of their immersive events and their venues under wraps. That might be about to change, with the company’s founder making a bid to take over part of Croydon’s historic Allders building this year.

According to Inside Croydon, Croydon Council has received a licensing application from a company controlled by Secret Cinema founder Fabien Riggall.

The plan is use the ground and first floor of the one-time department store as a pop-up venue for movies, music, dance and theatre – with a 2am Saturday night booze license.

The application period runs from this September 1 until late August in 2023. It times neatly with Croydon becoming London’s Borough of Culture next year, and, potentially, with Secret Cinema’s upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2-themed experiential event later this summer. Could Star-Lord be heading to Allders?

As Croydonians will attest, the Allders building has been gathering dust since the department store went into administration in 2012. It’s been standing empty since plans for a Westfield development were ditched.

Secret Cinema’s next event is ‘Dirty Dancing’, starting on July 13. 

Take an exclusive first look at London’s newest cinema.

Lewisham is London’s current Borough of Culture – here why you should head down asap.

