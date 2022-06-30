The three-screen cinema is Ealing’s first in 14 years – and it’s gleaming

London is experiencing an unexpected boom in new cinema opening, but a large corner of west London has been left oddly unserved. If you’re a west Londoner with a thirst for cinema-going, a Travelcard has often been your best friend.

Well, that’s all changing. Following on from the new Chiswick Cinema comes the Ealing Project, a box-fresh three-screen film house on Ealing Broadway that will officially opens today. We have some first-look pics, so you can take a tour below.

Photograph: Richard Parkes Screen 2 at Ealing Project

The programming philosophy promises a mix of blockbusters and indies – with ticket prices set at £6 throughout July.

The venue will also be hosting comedy clubs and live music, and promises a warm welcome for flexiworking laptop types, gig-goers and movie-lovers alike.

It’s the handiwork of the Really Local Group, the people behind south-east London’s community-led cinema Catford Mews. They’ve converted an old Ealing Broadway nightclub.

Photograph: Richard Parkes Ealing Project occupies Ealing Broadway’s old Karma Club

‘We can’t wait to open the doors to The Ealing Project,’ says Really Local Group founder Preston Benson, ‘breathing new life into a disused venue and bringing an exciting range of film and culture to the local community.’

‘The Ealing Project will be a fantastic addition to Ealing Broadway,’ says Andrew Rollings, centre director at Ealing Broadway, ‘with shoppers able to factor in a cinema trip, event, exhibition, or evening of live music to their visit to the centre.’

Photograph: Richard Parkes The bar at Ealing Project

For more info on screenings, ticket prices and memberships, head to the official site.



