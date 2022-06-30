London
Screen 2 at Ealing Project
Photograph: Ealing ProjectScreen 2 at Ealing Project

Exclusive: take a first look at London’s newest cinema

The three-screen cinema is Ealing’s first in 14 years – and it’s gleaming

Phil de Semlyen
Written by
Phil de Semlyen
London is experiencing an unexpected boom in new cinema opening, but a large corner of west London has been left oddly unserved. If you’re a west Londoner with a thirst for cinema-going, a Travelcard has often been your best friend.

Well, that’s all changing. Following on from the new Chiswick Cinema comes the Ealing Project, a box-fresh three-screen film house on Ealing Broadway that will officially opens today. We have some first-look pics, so you can take a tour below. 

Screen 2 at Ealing Project
Photograph: Richard ParkesScreen 2 at Ealing Project

The programming philosophy promises a mix of blockbusters and indies – with ticket prices set at £6 throughout July.

The venue will also be hosting comedy clubs and live music, and promises a warm welcome for flexiworking laptop types, gig-goers and movie-lovers alike.

It’s the handiwork of the Really Local Group, the people behind south-east London’s community-led cinema Catford Mews. They’ve converted an old Ealing Broadway nightclub. 

Ealing Project’s seating space
Photograph: Richard ParkesEaling Project occupies Ealing Broadway’s old Karma Club

We can’t wait to open the doors to The Ealing Project,’ says Really Local Group founder Preston Benson, ‘breathing new life into a disused venue and bringing an exciting range of film and culture to the local community.’

‘The Ealing Project will be a fantastic addition to Ealing Broadway,’ says Andrew Rollings, centre director at Ealing Broadway, ‘with shoppers able to factor in a cinema trip, event, exhibition, or evening of live music to their visit to the centre.’

The bar at Ealing Project
Photograph: Richard ParkesThe bar at Ealing Project

For more info on screenings, ticket prices and memberships, head to the official site.

A massive new culture, music and club venue is opening near City Airport.

The 25 best cinemas in London.

