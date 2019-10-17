Selfridges have already unveiled their Christmas window displays

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. ’Tis still the season for boots and bare legs, pumpkins and crunchy (correction: slippery) autumn leaves. But that hasn’t stopped one department store from declaring that Christmas 2019 is officially here.

Photograph: Selfridges/Matt Writtle

Selfridges has become the first department store in the world to go fully festive, just a casual 69 days before December 25.

Photograph: Selfridges/Matt Writtle

The store unveiled its Christmas window displays this morning with the help of a man dressed in a silver Santa suit. Ditching 2019’s turbulent vibes entirely, the store is looking to a sleeker and shinier future, complete with crystals, mirrors and translucent tones.

Photograph: Selfridges/Matt Writtle

The theme is ‘Future Fantasy, a Christmas for Modern Times’, so you can expect glistening moons, neon lights and windows inspired by well-known fairytales, but with a modern twist.

Photograph: Selfridges/Matt Writtle

Decorating its Oxford Street store has taken more than 500 hours, with more than 100 people working on the windows during non-stop rotated shifts for the past ten days. Phew.

Photograph: Selfridges/Matt Writtle

Just the thought is enough to make us want to put our pyjamas on and hibernate until 2020.

