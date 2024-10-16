Shaftesbury Avenue could be getting new safer cycle lanes

Fresh off the news that the City of London and Putney Bridge could be getting massive new cycle lanes, another London location has announced plans for a fresh cycleway. Shaftesbury Avenue could soon be transformed as part of a scheme to make the area safer and greener.

The central London street has been marked as high priority for road safety interventions, including the introduction of new cycle lanes. A traffic survey conducted in April 2022 showed cycle volumes to be high, with a 7-day average of more than 1,400 cyclists every day, making it the ideal location for new segregated cycle paths.

A consultation by Camden Council proposed that 550m of new segregated bike lanes be built along Shaftesbury Avenue in both directions, as well as the connecting streets between Seven Dials and the St Giles Square/Tottenham Court Road area.

The council also wants to improve accessibility for pedestrians, such as new raised pedestrian crossings, and plant rain gardens (areas of planting which soak up rainwater), which would act as barriers between the cycleways and roads.

You can read the full proposals online here.

