Has there ever been a better time to be a cyclist in London? With its swish new segregated cycle lanes and deliciously clean air (well, cleaner air), it’s no wonder cyclist numbers in London have gone from strength to strength in recent years. And now the capital’s cycle network has just hit an exciting new milestone.

Today (October 4) TfL revealed that London’s cycleway network now covers more than 400 kilometres. That’s right, 400!

London’s cycleway network has more than quadrupled in size since 2016, and TfL says that now 27 percent of Londoners live within 400 metres of a cycleway. TfL defines cycleway as ‘high-quality cycle routes that link communities, businesses and destinations across London’.

All of which is excellent news for two-wheeled Londoners. The 400km milestone was recently achieved by the completion of cycleways like cycleway 25, which runs from Leytonstone to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, and cycleway 6, which has been extended between Chalk Farm and Hampstead.

Commenting on the milestone, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: ‘London’s rapidly expanding cycle network is helping people get from A to B safely and sustainably, and is enabling hundreds more Londoners to try cycling.

‘I’m delighted that these recent improvements mean Londoners living and working across our city – from Hounslow to Camden, Redbridge to Waltham Forest - will now benefit from new cycleways.’

While 400km is impressive, London could go even further. Paris apparently has over 1,000km of dedicated cycle paths and routes, while Amsterdam boasts over 500km.

