Shrimp! Boil! IRL! That’s right, you heard correctly. The meal kit kings Decatur, famous for their shrimp boils that single-handedly kept us all going throughout lockdown, has finally found a permanent home. To celebrate they’re throwing a moving in party this Saturday on March 26 from noon until 5pm.

Founder Tom Browne says it’s not going to be a fully-functioning restaurant (watch this space) but their new railway arch prep kitchen will give them the space to focus on doing other Louisiana and Cajun dishes, as well as upping production on meal kits and spice blends for retail.

The party itself is going to be low-key and it’s a rock up if you feel like it basis. While there won’t actually be any shrimp boil there will be plenty of other southern delights such as duck and Andouille sausage gumbo, veggie and fried chicken biscuits, as well as, beers from nearby local brewery Gravity Well. Come bask in the sun and come hungry.

Arch 144 Tillbury Road, Leyton, E10 6RE

Find out how Decatur makes their fragrant and spicy shrimp boil.

