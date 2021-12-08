Sip a David Bowie cocktail at ramen joint Heddon Yokocho

Pay homage to the late, great David Bowie in delicious style at Heddon Yokocho, which is offering a special cocktail to mark what would have been his seventy-fifth birthday. The Stardust Yuzu Margarita is a delectable space oddity: a citrusy tequila cocktail that’s tinted a deep blue with curaçao liqueur, and rimmed with edible metallic copper dust.



Why there? Well, kitschy ’70s-inspired ramen joint Heddon Yokocho sits on Heddon Street, where the cover for ‘The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars’ was shot: look around and you can still recognise the moody outlines of red-brick buildings, even if they’re looking a bit sprucer these days.

While you’re in the neighbourhood, keep the Bowie love flowing by paying a visit to the nearby David Bowie pop-up store in Soho, which offers signed memorabilia, a photography gallery, immersive audio to listen to, and behind-the-scenes footage to feast your eyes on. Perfect for immersing yourself in the world of the man who fell to earth.

Fancy a more festive kinda tipple? Here are the best places to drink mulled wine in London.

The UK’s first alcohol-free off licence is coming to the West End.