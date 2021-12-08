London
David Bowie themed cocktail
Photograph: Steven Joyce

Sip a David Bowie cocktail at ramen joint Heddon Yokocho

It’s sprinkled with stardust

Written by
Alice Saville
Pay homage to the late, great David Bowie in delicious style at Heddon Yokocho, which is offering a special cocktail to mark what would have been his seventy-fifth birthday. The Stardust Yuzu Margarita is a delectable space oddity: a citrusy tequila cocktail that’s tinted a deep blue with curaçao liqueur, and rimmed with edible metallic copper dust.

Why there? Well, kitschy ’70s-inspired ramen joint Heddon Yokocho sits on Heddon Street, where the cover for ‘The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars’ was shot: look around and you can still recognise the moody outlines of red-brick buildings, even if they’re looking a bit sprucer these days.

While you’re in the neighbourhood, keep the Bowie love flowing by paying a visit to the nearby David Bowie pop-up store in Soho, which offers signed memorabilia, a photography gallery, immersive audio to listen to, and behind-the-scenes footage to feast your eyes on. Perfect for immersing yourself in the world of the man who fell to earth. 

Fancy a more festive kinda tipple? Here are the best places to drink mulled wine in London.

The UK’s first alcohol-free off licence is coming to the West End.

