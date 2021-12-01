London
Mulled wine in London

The best places to drink mulled wine in London

Get seriously cosy this winter with a glass of mulled wine in the best bars and pubs to serve the spicy stuff

Angela Hui
Written by
Laura Richards
Written by
Angela Hui
Sure, strolling through the winter markets with a mulled wine in your hand is the optimum way to warm up. But pub mulled wine can be a bit hit and miss. So we’ve sought out the best cosy London pubs pouring mulled wine that’s a cut above the rest. Find yourself a nook and wrap your mitts around one of these steaming, spicy bevvies.  

Where to drink mulled wine in London

Mr Fogg's Tavern
Photograph: Andy Parsons

Mr Fogg's Tavern

  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Covent Garden
  • price 2 of 4

This cosy Covent Garden pub flogs ten litres of its mulled wine a day. Why is it so damn addictive? They’ve updated a historic recipe from the Savoy. It’s kept carefully at temperature and a variety of spices – from classic cloves to cassia bark – provide more depth than in the kind of stewed toddy you get served down the market.

Queen of Hoxton
Photograph: Queen of Hoxton

Queen of Hoxton

  • Clubs
  • Shoreditch

Each year, the Queen of Hoxton’s rooftop space gets a wintry facelift – and this time the theme is a random homage to the Wizard of Oz. What does make sense, though, is the mulled bramble wine that’s being served. Sloe berries add a juicy edge to the drink, and the altitude helps the steamy drink go to your head even quicker.

Lord Palmerston

Lord Palmerston

  • Restaurants
  • Gastropubs
  • Tufnell Park

This Dartmouth Park local makes a traditional, cosy setting for drinks with friends. They’ll have the mulled wine on the go all December and it’s best enjoyed by the fire after a bracing walk around the Heath. Get ready for the glow.  

Spaniards Inn

Spaniards Inn

  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • Hampstead Heath

This characterful sixteenth-century inn was immortalised in Dickens’s ‘The Pickwick Papers’ and is also said to be the place where Keats wrote ‘Ode to a Nightingale’. Where better than here to sample the chef’s mulled cabarnet sauvignon next to a roaring fire.

Read more
King Edward VII

King Edward VII

  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • Stratford

Enjoyed best by the fireplace, the mulled wine here is reasonably priced, served throughout December, and is sweet relief after trawling the shops of Stratford for pressies. Go on, you’ve earned this one.

Antelope

Antelope

  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • Tooting
  • price 1 of 4

This spacious pub has been a Tooting stalwart since the nineteenth century. Wash down your pub grub with a mulled wine or two: their warming brew is served throughout the month of December. 

Cutty Sark Tavern

Cutty Sark Tavern

  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Greenwich
  • price 2 of 4

This Georgian riverside pub has some of the best views of any pub in London. Enjoy them while savouring their take on the mulled stuff: mulled wine, mulled cider and even mulled gin.

Old Red Lion
© Rob Greig

Old Red Lion

  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Kennington

The Old Red Lion has plenty of cosy nooks and crannies for enjoying mulled wine this December. Neck it during Thursday night’s pub quiz and feel like a champion regardless of your team’s outcome.  

Tamesis Dock

Tamesis Dock

  • Music
  • Music venues
  • Vauxhall

Fancy sipping your mulled wine on a boat? You can do it on the Tamesis, a floating pub. They serve mulled wine at £7.50 a glass – it's a perfect winter warmer to be enjoyed out on deck, admiring the views of Westminster and the Houses of Parliament.

Anglesea Arms

Anglesea Arms

  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • Shepherd’s Bush
  • price 2 of 4

Not many London pubs have a fire as inviting as the one at the Anglesea. Make a beeline for it and for the spiced stuff. This pub takes its wine list seriously, so a drop of the mulled stuff is always served with flair. 

