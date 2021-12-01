This cosy Covent Garden pub flogs ten litres of its mulled wine a day. Why is it so damn addictive? They’ve updated a historic recipe from the Savoy. It’s kept carefully at temperature and a variety of spices – from classic cloves to cassia bark – provide more depth than in the kind of stewed toddy you get served down the market.
Sure, strolling through the winter markets with a mulled wine in your hand is the optimum way to warm up. But pub mulled wine can be a bit hit and miss. So we’ve sought out the best cosy London pubs pouring mulled wine that’s a cut above the rest. Find yourself a nook and wrap your mitts around one of these steaming, spicy bevvies.