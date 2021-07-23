London
man by carnary wharf
Photograph: Haydon Perrior

Six By Nico’s new gaff is offering a posh chippie menu – complete with a deep fried Mars bar

The Scottish mirco chain's pud will come with an Irn Bru sorbet and chocolate soil

By
Leonie Cooper
To celebrate the opening of Six By Nico’s brand new spot in Canary Wharf – which follows their mirco chain’s Fitzrovia location – chef Nico Simeone's conceptual restaurant is paying tribute to the most iconic of British dishes; fish and chips. 

With a new six course tasting menu every six weeks, the first offering from their new London flagship restaurant will be a ‘Chippie Menu’, taking inspiration from Scottish-Italian Simeone’s family fish and chip shop in Glasgow.

From August 9, diners will be able to experience an extremely fancy take on the chippie, with an amuse bouche of Filo Cannelloni filled with taramasalata, keta caviar and lemon gel before chips and cheese with parmesan espuma, curry oil and emulsion and crisp potato terrine.

Next up is scampi with a posher than thou twist, with Scrabster Monkfish Cheek, dill emulsion, gribiche, peas and beurre blanc. The chippie tribute continues with Speyside beef shin steak pie with burnt onion ketchup, mushroom duxelles and a meat salsa. Then it’s time for the big boy; a Fish Supper with Shetland cod, pickled mussels, confit fennel and samphire with a beer emulsion before smoked sausage featuring pork, apple, black pudding, salt baked celeriac and choucroute.

It wouldn’t be a Scottish chippie without a deep fried Mars bar, and Six By Nico’s comes with an Irn Bru sorbet and chocolate soil. There’s a veggie menu available too, and also curated wine pairings. The menu will cost £37 per person with £33 extra for the wines. 

Of his second London Six By Nico, Simeone says: ‘We have always had big ambitions and our team are excited to be opening our second London location in Canary Wharf… London has always been integral to our growth and Canary Wharf’s proximity to the backbone of the city, the Thames, lent itself perfectly to my curated expansion plan.”

6 Chancellor Passage, E14 5EA

