Photograph: London Eye

Someone's put a very attractive pub inside one of the London Eye pods

(No word on whether there’s a motion sickness risk)

By
Kate Lloyd
I’m sorry to say that this is a news post about a brand activation. But stick with it. It actually sounds quite – dare I say it?! – fun.

The London Eye reopened this week and is marking the occasion by turning one of its pods into a pub. Sort of. The so-called ‘Pub Pod’ has the trappings of a pub: a bar, red quilted benches, some little tables. It's also full of nice green things to look at when you get sick of staring at the famously dull and awful views of London’s skyline that the giant ferris wheel offers. That’s not the good bit though.

The good bit is that it also serves actual booze: wine, beer, gin, all your faves. So you can take in glimpses of landmarks like the Shard and Parliament while sipping on an ice cold bev. (No word on whether there’s a motion sickness risk here.)

The experience is a collab between lastminute.com and the Eye gang. It’ll run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 12pm – 6pm and costs £55 per person. That includes a 30 minute ride on the tourist attraction, two drinks and a souvenir enamel cup. You can book tickets here from June 4. 

