Somerset House Summer Series has just revealed its full line-up for 2024

Rap, R&B and rock ’n’ roll are all on the bill for Summer Series 2024

Somerset House is a venue for all seasons. Throughout the winter months, the palatial riverside art complex becomes an intimate winter wonderland (no, not like that one) with ice skating and live music. And in the summer Somerset House slickly transforms into the ideal place to spend long, warm evenings with its Summer Series of concerts.

If you’ve been patiently waiting for Somerset House to reveal the names for this year’s Summer Series, well, today’s your lucky day. A whopping 11 shows have just been announced for summer 2k24, running from July 11-21.

The biggest names in this year’s series include Patti Smith Quartet (July 21, closing night), Smino (July 15) and Corinne Bailey Rae (July 14), with the latter performing her 2023 album ‘Black Rainbows’ in full.

Also on the line-up are Pip Millett (July 11), DBN Gogo (July 13), The Amazons (July 16), Hania Rani (July 17), The Big Moon (July 18), Cory Henry (July 19) and Hak Baker (July 20). There’s also a tantalisingly unnamed ‘special guest’ gig on July 12.

Image: Somerset House Summer Series

It’s as varied a line-up as the Summer Series always is, ranging from rap and R&B to soul and rock ‘n’ roll. If you’d like to grab tickets, general sale for all shows kicks off at 10am on Tuesday March 19. You’ll be able to buy tickets here.

