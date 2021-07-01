When we heard that Bromley was going to get a brand new pub, a certain Time Out staffer and Bromley local wept tears of happiness.

Situated in a glorious building – a former eighteenth-century wine merchants, no less – The Artful Duke is enough to make Grand Designs’ easily unimpressed leader Kevin McCloud swing his gilet round his head with joy. With a massive skylight and vaulted ceilings, it’s set to be a certified beaut, so we’re not too suspicious of the fact that they’ve only given us drawings of it rather than actual photographs. We’re sure everything will be fine in time for next month's opening day. Right? Right.

Livelyhood, the company behind the new pub, have a sweet selection of independent south London boozers to their name already, including The Clapham North, Crystal Palace's Faber Fox and Clapham’s Perky Nel. The Artful Duke will pay tribute to its historical surroundings with elegant antique fixtures and fittings, leather and tweed seating and what they’re calling ‘outrageous’ fabrics. Brace yourselves for that one.

A discrete new local this isn’t. There’ll be live music every Friday and Saturday and a weekly pub quiz, with roasts and bottomless brunches for the hardcore Sunday funday massive. Let us also mention the heated and covered terrace, where you can get stuck into a food menu of pub classics and bevvys from local breweries and distilleries. Welcome to the neighbourhood, Artful Duke.

The Artful Duke, 196-198 Bromley High St, BR1 1HE

