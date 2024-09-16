South London is getting the UK’s biggest Oktoberfest party

Fetch your dirndl and steel yourself for some serious drinking, as the largest Oktoberfest booze-up in the country is coming to London.

Clapham Common will be turned into a Bavarian beerhall of massive proportions from October 11-12, and 17-19, with the Oktoberfest on the Common event. A huge 17,500 people are expected to attend the seven hardcore drinking sessions in the park, making it the biggest Oktoberfest event in the UK.

As well as beer, there’ll be live oompah music, all manner of German sausages to eat, salty pretzels, fairground rides and keg-tapping contests.

Speaking about the upcoming celebration, Nick Jackson, the event’s director, said: ‘Over the years, Oktoberfest has become more of a staple in UK diaries, bringing traditional Bavarian fun to UK shores. What better way to celebrate the German tradition of enjoying a stein or two than by bringing it to life with the UK’s biggest Oktoberfest?’

Tickets start at £31.50 and there’s no access on the door, so you’ll have to buy tickets in advance if you want to partake in the fun.

If the UK’s biggest Oktoberfest party sounds a little too, well, big, there are plenty of other options across London next month. Check out Time Out’s rundown of the best Oktoberfest parties here. Frankly, we’re quite taken by the promise of ‘Rocktoberfest’ down at Blondies Brewery in Leyton which combines all things hardcore and heavy metal with the great Bavarian tradition of knocking back beers and noshing on good food. Blondies will launch a new ‘festbier’ at the event, while Scando’s will be providing pizza dogs.

