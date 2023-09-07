Always wanted to go to Oktoberfest, don your finest lederhosen and sink steins, but can’t be bothered with the effort of getting to Munich? Let Oktoberfest come to you as it takes over Camden’s Electric Ballroom from September. The night will be soundtracked by live brass bands and DJs, as the space is fully decked out as a Bavarian beer hall complete with traditional beer tables, Oktoberfest bunting, and miles and miles of authentic German Bratwursts. Prost!
Charge the steins! You don’t have to travel all the way to Germany for a lederhosen-clad knees-up this Oktoberfest – and you don't even have to wait until October. Munich’s world-famous beer festival is very much on in London and starting this September; with big steins of beer, platters of excessively long wurst and loud oompah bands blowing brass like they don’t give a schnitzel.
Whether you’re after a traditional beerhall or raucous table dancing, authentic Bavarian beers or east London craft IPAs, you can find the perfect Oktoberfest for you right here in London. Give yourself a warm willkommen at one of these London Oktoberfest events.
