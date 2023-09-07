London
Oktoberfest in London 2023

Grab a stein and a giant sausage at these Oktoberfest 2023 parties in London

Charge the steins! You don’t have to travel all the way to Germany for a lederhosen-clad knees-up this Oktoberfest – and you don't even have to wait until October. Munich’s world-famous beer festival is very much on in London and starting this September; with big steins of beer, platters of excessively long wurst and loud oompah bands blowing brass like they don’t give a schnitzel. 

Whether you’re after a traditional beerhall or raucous table dancing, authentic Bavarian beers or east London craft IPAs, you can find the perfect Oktoberfest for you right here in London. Give yourself a warm willkommen at one of these London Oktoberfest events. 

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do in London this autumn.

Oktoberfest events in London 2023

Camden Oktoberfest
Camden Oktoberfest

1. Camden Oktoberfest

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Camden Town

Always wanted to go to Oktoberfest, don your finest lederhosen and sink steins, but can’t be bothered with the effort of getting to Munich? Let Oktoberfest come to you as it takes over Camden’s Electric Ballroom from September. The night will be soundtracked by live brass bands and DJs, as the space is fully decked out as a Bavarian beer hall complete with traditional beer tables, Oktoberfest bunting, and miles and miles of authentic German Bratwursts. Prost!

Oktoberfest at Big Penny Social
Photograph: Big Penny Social

2. Oktoberfest at Big Penny Social

  • Things to do
  • Walthamstow

There's a little chill in the air, and the leaves are turning brown — autumn's inevitable approach has begun. But don't fret, that also means it's Oktoberbest time, and Big Penny Social have got this one covered. The UK's biggest beer hall will be taken over by a Bavarian Oompah band, bratwurst, and of course, plenty of gluggable German beer. There's also set to be a massive dose of brass from The Lederpop Brass Band, as well as an appearance from Club de Fromage — expect hilarious games and dance-offs. Oh, and plenty of pretzels. Why not don your best Lederhosen and Schuplatter your way down!

Oktoberfest at Bermondsey Bierkeller
Photograph: Bermondsey Bierkeller

3. Oktoberfest at Bermondsey Bierkeller

  • Things to do
  • London Bridge

London's answer to Munich comes in the form of Bermondsey Bierkeller's Oktoberfest party, which promises to be a blast of authentic celebrations. There'll be live performances every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, including from a traditional Oompa Band, and some DJ sets too. You can opt for Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum admission — a Bronze reservation nabs you a seat and a stein of beer, whereas Platinum guarantees a spot near the band, champers on arrival, a giant pretzel, apple strudel and even a Bavarian espresso martini, plus more thrown in. Lots of games are on offer, too, so book your seat now!

Oktoberbest at German Gymnasium
Photograph: German Gymnasium

4. Oktoberbest at German Gymnasium

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • King’s Cross

Fancy a helping of some delicious Bavarian delicacies? Well, you better head to German Gymnasium — the Kings Cross restaurant is hosting a celebration of all things Oktoberfest. With traditional attire, spirited entertainment and cheerful decorations, this is the place to be for an authentic celebration of the classic feast. The menu, meticulously curated by executive chef Alexander Thiel, has been inspired by the rich flavours of Bavaria. Sample the pork belly roll roast with beer sauce, cabbage, and dumplings, or the half roast chicken with German-style potato salad. The Oompah Band will soundtrack the evening on Fridays, and a complimentary stein is on offer for those who rep their lederhosen or dirndl!

Read more
Oktoberfest at Between the Bridges
Photograph: Between the Bridges

5. Oktoberfest at Between the Bridges

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • South Bank

Thames-side outdoor venue Between the Bridges is getting in on das Aktion this Oktoberfest with two weekends of boozy fun. Mass karaoke phenomenon Massaoke, tweed-clad ten-piece brass crew the Old Dirty Brasstards and resident DJs Guilty Pleasures will be providing the soundtrack as you line your stomach with Teutonic street food and neck frothing two-pint steins, the first of which is included in the ticket price. You’ll be belting out more Klassiker than Bayern vs. Dortmund after a couple of those. 

Stein’s Richmond
Photograph: Annie Armitage

6. Stein’s Richmond

  • Restaurants
  • German
  • Richmond
  • price 2 of 4

It’s pretty much Oktoberfest all year round at this Bavarian-themed eatery and beer garden in Richmond (there’s a clue in its name). Get stuck into huge pots of beer and chow down on heaped plates of wurst amid the bucolic surroundings. It’s like you’re back in Munich!

Read more
