Spring is here! Your pics of daffodils in London

While we might have a little longer to wait for cherry blossom to turn London pink, another floral favourite is already in bloom across the capital. The daffodil has long been a sign that spring has sprung (don't let Ciara or Dennis tell you otherwise) and with the yellow guys popping up everywhere from Hampton Court to Green Park, it’s time to see them up close. Whether you’re Welsh and want to feel a little closer to home or want to add some Coldplay colour to your kitchen, now’s the time to hail the daffs. Here’s where you can find the capital’s best.