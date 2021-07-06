What’s nicer than eating an ice cream? Being inside an ice cream. Well, that’s evidently what the good folks at Magnum think, because they’re launching the rather saucy sounding Magnum Pleasure Sensorium this month, where you can do just that.

An ‘immersive tasting experience’, it’ll take you through each layer of Magnum’s latest lolly, the Double Gold Caramel Billionaire, letting you get your lips around every component of the Billionaire shortbread-inspired offering in isolation as you taste, touch, see, hear and smell all that the stick-based snack has to offer.

First up is the Chocolate Chamber of Sounds, where you’ll munch down on caramel chocolate coins with a taste-heightening soundtrack. Then it’s the Biscuit Passage – yes, we said biscuit passage – where you’ll eat biscuits and find out how touch can affect taste. Up next is the Caramel Bath (we don’t think you actually have to get in it) followed by the Ice Cream Core, which involves yet more Willy Wonka-style tasting rooms, before the final level – the Layer Lounge. There you’ll get to create a bespoke Magnum Billionaire lolly. The pleasure is all yours.

Food artist and anthropologist Caroline Hobkinson, who co-created the extravaganza, says of the exhibit: ‘The Magnum Pleasure Sensorium brings all of my research and knowledge together to create a multi-layered, choreographed experience that helps us to understand how our senses interplay, and what kind of pleasure archetype we are.’ And that, my friends, is science.

The Sensorium is open from July 15 to 18 at Truman Brewery from noon to 9pm. It’s £10 to get in, which includes all the aforementioned tasters.

The Truman Brewery, 91 Brick Lane, E1 6QR

