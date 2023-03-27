London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Steve McQueen, Grenfell, 2019 (still), courtesy the artist
Steve McQueen, Grenfell, 2019 (still), courtesy the artist

Steve McQueen is opening an exhibition next week about Grenfell Tower

The poignant portrait of the 2017 tragedy is being shown at the Serpentine

Written by
Eddy Frankel
Advertising

In June 2017, west London witnessed a terrible tragedy as Grenfell Tower was engulfed in flames, leading to the deaths of 72 people. Footage of the fire spread around the world, stories about the neglect of the building, and the council’s complicity, became headline news. But four years after the first phase of the inquiry into the tragedy concluded, its recommendations have still yet to be implemented.

But before the building was covered by hoardings, and as the story faded from the news cycle, artist and Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen decided to film the Grenfell Tower. The film functions as a portrait of loss and grief, and a call to remember the terrible events of that day. ‘I knew once the tower was covered up, it would start to leave people’s minds,’ McQueen says. ‘I was determined that it never be forgotten.’

Now, after a period of consultation with survivors and the local community, McQueen’s film is set to be shown at the Serpentine. It obviously covers some very sensitive topics, so the show comes with a warning: ‘Visitors are advised that the film contains close-up imagery of the tower six months after the fire. There will be a space to pause, rest and reflect in the galleries.’

‘Grenfell’ by Steve McQueen is at Serpentine South. Apr 7-May 10. More details here

Here are the top ten exhibitions in London you can see right now.

And here are more London exhibitions, and they’re all free.

We’re giving away 100 tickets to the Sony World Photography Awards this year.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!