Kings of Leon are headlining London’s Hyde Park BST festival – here’s how to get tickets

There’s no denying that Nashville rockers Kings of Leon have a solid number of bangers to their name. Remember ‘Sex on Fire’? ‘Use Somebody’? Yeah, we know you’re now humming those tunes – and that you will be for the rest of the day.
If you’re keen to catch the Kings of Leon live in London, well, you’ll have a chance to do exactly that this summer. Caleb, Nathan and Jared and Matthew Followill will be headlining one day at Hyde Park’s BST festival in June – and better yet, they’ll be supported by several similarly big names.
The Kings follow previously announced BST headliners Shania Twain, Kylie Minogue, Stray Kids, Robbie Williams and Andrea Bocelli. Here’s everything you need to know about getting tickets to see Kings of Leon in Hyde Park this summer.
When are Kings of Leon playing BST Hyde Park 2024?
The band are set to headline BST on Sunday June 30.
When do tickets go on sale?
General sale will kick off on Wednesday February 28 at 10am on the BST website here.
There will, however, be a presale for any especially keen fans. If you sign up here on the BST website before 9.59am on February 25, you’ll get presale access at 10am on February 26.
How much will tickets cost?
Exact ticket prices haven’t yet been confirmed. From other dates at BST, however, expect general admission standing tickets to be £90-101, while ‘primary entry’ and ‘gold circle’ tickets will likely be £111.85 and £197.95, respectively.
Who’s on Kings of Leon's BST Hyde Park lineup?
At the moment, two massive other names are on the Kings of Leon’s bill: Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini and indie rockers The Vaccines. Expect more names to be added to the line-up nearer the time.
Who else is on the BST Hyde Park 2024 lineup so far?
The rest of BST’s line-up so far includes Andrea Bocelli (July 5), Robbie Williams (July 6), Shania Twain (July 7), Kylie Minogue (July 13) and Stray Kids (July 14).
Where else are Kings of Leon touring as part of their ‘Can We Please Have Fun’ tour?
The rest of the band’s tour will take them to North America. Here’s the full list of tour dates.
June 30 London BST Hyde Park
August 14 Austin, TX Moody Center
August 16 Houston, TX Toyota Center
August 17 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
August 20 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
August 22 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum
August 23 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena
August 25 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre*
August 26 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl*
August 28 Portland, OR Moda Center
August 29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
August 31 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
September 2 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
September 3 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
September 5 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre
September 13 Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheater
September 14 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center
September 16 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
September 18 New York, NY Forest Hills Stadium
September 20 Washington, DC The Anthem
September 23 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann
September 25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
September 26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
September 28 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
October 1 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
October 2 Laval, QC Place Bell
October 5 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
