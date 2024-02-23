Kings of Leon are headlining London’s Hyde Park BST festival – here’s how to get tickets

The US band’s ‘Please Can We Just Have Fun’ tour is stopping by London for a huge show this summer

There’s no denying that Nashville rockers Kings of Leon have a solid number of bangers to their name. Remember ‘Sex on Fire’? ‘Use Somebody’? Yeah, we know you’re now humming those tunes – and that you will be for the rest of the day.

If you’re keen to catch the Kings of Leon live in London, well, you’ll have a chance to do exactly that this summer. Caleb, Nathan and Jared and Matthew Followill will be headlining one day at Hyde Park’s BST festival in June – and better yet, they’ll be supported by several similarly big names.

The Kings follow previously announced BST headliners Shania Twain, Kylie Minogue, Stray Kids, Robbie Williams and Andrea Bocelli. Here’s everything you need to know about getting tickets to see Kings of Leon in Hyde Park this summer.

When are Kings of Leon playing BST Hyde Park 2024?

The band are set to headline BST on Sunday June 30.

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale will kick off on Wednesday February 28 at 10am on the BST website here.

There will, however, be a presale for any especially keen fans. If you sign up here on the BST website before 9.59am on February 25, you’ll get presale access at 10am on February 26.

How much will tickets cost?

Exact ticket prices haven’t yet been confirmed. From other dates at BST, however, expect general admission standing tickets to be £90-101, while ‘primary entry’ and ‘gold circle’ tickets will likely be £111.85 and £197.95, respectively.

Who’s on Kings of Leon's BST Hyde Park lineup?

At the moment, two massive other names are on the Kings of Leon’s bill: Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini and indie rockers The Vaccines. Expect more names to be added to the line-up nearer the time.

Who else is on the BST Hyde Park 2024 lineup so far?

The rest of BST’s line-up so far includes Andrea Bocelli (July 5), Robbie Williams (July 6), Shania Twain (July 7), Kylie Minogue (July 13) and Stray Kids (July 14).

Where else are Kings of Leon touring as part of their ‘Can We Please Have Fun’ tour?

The rest of the band’s tour will take them to North America. Here’s the full list of tour dates.

June 30 London BST Hyde Park

August 14 Austin, TX Moody Center

August 16 Houston, TX Toyota Center

August 17 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

August 20 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

August 22 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

August 23 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

August 25 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre*

August 26 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl*

August 28 Portland, OR Moda Center

August 29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

August 31 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

September 2 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

September 3 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

September 5 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

September 13 Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheater

September 14 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center

September 16 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 18 New York, NY Forest Hills Stadium

September 20 Washington, DC The Anthem

September 23 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann

September 25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

September 26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

September 28 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

October 1 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

October 2 Laval, QC Place Bell

October 5 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

