The best restaurants in Dalston Eat your way through Dalston in style with our culinary guide to the area

DECEMBER 2019: We’ve added a cluster of Dalston favourites including Angelina (a chic Italo-Japanese mash-up) and the Littleduck Picklery (a ‘fermenting kitchen’ related to Ducksoup). We also love the Dusty Knuckle Bakery, Violet (another laid-back bakery/café), and trendy daytime spot Snackbar. Finally, we’ve added a couple of reliable old faves: Andu Café (Ethiopian, vegan and BYO) and Del 74 (a garish, grungy Mexican bar/taqueria).

Dalston may be known for its buzzing bars and thriving nightlife spots, but its dining-out scene is just as exciting. The area boasts all kinds of killer kebabs, thanks to several of London’s best Turkish restaurants, alongside global cuisine and tons of excellent cafés serving up mouthwatering – and hangover-curing – breakfasts.

Here’s your essential guide to the very best restaurants, eateries and coffee shops in Dalston. Go forth and consume!