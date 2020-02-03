Surround yourself with colour at this new exhibition in Greenwich

February can be a bit of a grey month in London. Thankfully, the capital has some incredible attractions to brighten up the days – and this exhibition might be the most colourful of them all. ‘Slices of Time’ is the vivid and immersive new work by Emmanuelle Moureaux. It hopes to offer a colourful refuge from the outside world.

Open from Wednesday February 5 at Now Gallery in Greenwich, the installation is made up of paper cut-outs in 100 colours. The vivid paper shapes will be layered to create mesmerising waves in all the colours of the rainbow. And if that sounds a bit waffly, take a peek at Moureaux’s previous exhibitions – they look ace.

Photograph: Now Gallery

The French architect and artist hopes it will create a pensive space to make you think about your valuable time here on earth. Or to wonder whether you left the oven on.

Photograph: Now Gallery

According to the curators at Now Gallery, Moureaux’s work will offer the perfect respite from the ‘political bedlam’ we’re currently experiencing. Regardless of the reason, we wouldn’t say no to a little rainbow respite.

‘Slices of Time’ by Emmanuelle Moureaux will be at Now Gallery Feb 5-Apr 17. Free entry.

