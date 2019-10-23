Swap the city for a hut with a hot tub in Essex

How ‘off the grid’ can you get within 15 minutes of a tube station? Introducing The Nook, a cosy hut that’ll make you seriously consider a move to Zone 6.

Tucked away on a farm, with a view of a shaded pond and fields behind, The Nook feels a world away from London. There’s only light pollution to the west and the occasional plane to remind you of the 9 million people living just over the horizon.

Photograph: Canopy and Stars

But although it feels super secluded and rural, this is a seriously comfy hut. Not much smaller than a studio flat, it packs in a proper kitchen, hot shower and flushing loo. Even the stuff that’ll make you feel all rugged and outdoorsy is deluxe. On the decking out front there’s a posh firepit with a hotplate and a wood-fired hot tub made out of an old animal feeding trough. Talk about cabin porn.

Photograph: Canopy and Stars

There is absolutely no wi-fi, so you’ve got no excuse to check your emails. But order a cab back to Epping and you could easily make it to work on time. Or, y’know, not...