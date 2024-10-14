Subscribe
Tate Modern is hosting a free listening party for a legendary Aphex Twin album next week

One for the ambient music heads: Richard D James’s ‘Selected Ambient Works Volume II (Expanded Edition)’ will be played in full at the gallery

India Lawrence
India Lawrence
Tate Modern turbine hall, London
Photograph: Tom Eversley / Shutterstock.com
Calling all chin scratchers, beanie lovers and obscure-record-label-tote-bag wearers. Tate Modern is hosting an Aphex Twin listening party later this month, and it’s totally free. 

Taking place on October 25, ambient heads will have a chance to listen to Aphex Twin’s album Selected Ambient Works Volume II (Expanded Edition) in full, from 6pm to 9.30pm in the Blavatnik Building. The event will mark the 30th anniversary of the ambient producer’s record, and the album includes previously unreleased tracks. 

There’s no need to buy a ticket or book anything, just show up on the day. If the Little Simz Tate takeover is anything to go by we reckon it might be quite busy, so we recommend getting there a bit early.  

The listening party is part of October’s Tate Lates, which you can find the full schedule for online here

