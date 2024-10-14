Calling all chin scratchers, beanie lovers and obscure-record-label-tote-bag wearers. Tate Modern is hosting an Aphex Twin listening party later this month, and it’s totally free.

Taking place on October 25, ambient heads will have a chance to listen to Aphex Twin’s album Selected Ambient Works Volume II (Expanded Edition) in full, from 6pm to 9.30pm in the Blavatnik Building. The event will mark the 30th anniversary of the ambient producer’s record, and the album includes previously unreleased tracks.

There’s no need to buy a ticket or book anything, just show up on the day. If the Little Simz Tate takeover is anything to go by we reckon it might be quite busy, so we recommend getting there a bit early.

The listening party is part of October’s Tate Lates, which you can find the full schedule for online here.

For more music, these are the best gigs in London this month.

Frieze Art Fair and Frieze Masters London 2024: dates and everything you need to know.

Plus: London art exhibitions coming in autumn 2024 that you won’t want to miss.



Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.