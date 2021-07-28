Team GB’s wins are celebrated in these sprawling wall murals

While the rest of us are getting used to watching most of the Olympics on catch-up (or if you’re really keen, through weary eyes at 3am), muralist and official Team GB artist Ben Mosley is reacting to our athletes’ gold rush in front of live-stream and in-person audiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Mosley (@benmosleyart)

In residency at the Team GB Medal Moments Studio on Carnaby Street, Mosley is etching odes to the British team’s Olympic stars. In ‘an expressionist style influenced by Picasso and Matisse’, he captures the crowds, venues and athletes of Tokyo 2020 in action.

Mosley was an official artist for the London 2012 games, and has completed works for Wembley Stadium and Barnsley Football Club, so he’s no stranger to huge, sports-related murals and paintings.

Safe to say, with a total of fifteen medals so far (five gold, six silver and four bronze), the team over in Tokyo are certainly keeping him busy!

Here are a few samples of Mosley’s dazzling work so far:

Ben Mosley

Ben Mosley

Ben Mosley

Follow Mosley on his Twitter and Instagram, and check out his website here.

Ben Mosley is at 3 Carnaby St, W1F 9PS until Aug 11 and his studio is open to the public from 11am to 4pm.

Your ultimate guide to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Where to watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in London.