TfL is giving out free face masks on the tube today

Londoners will be able to get free face masks at some of the city’s busiest tube and bus stations

From next Monday (June 15), it will be compulsory to wear a face covering while travelling on public transport, including tubes, trains, buses and ferries.

To help Londoners adapt to this new normal, TfL is trialling distributing free face masks at tube and bus stations across the city from today (Monday June 8). The masks will be handed out by volunteers from TfL and the Greater London Authority at the stations which have been busiest throughout the lockdown period, including Kings Cross St Pancras, Euston, Liverpool Street and London Bridge, as well as Stratford and Hammersmith bus stations. The temporary scheme will be in place from today and run over the next couple of weeks.

The new rule enforcing wearing face masks on public transport will come into action on the same day as non-essential shops are allowed to reopen in England.

The tube is running at around 13 to 15 percent capacity to make social distancing possible. Working from home and travelling on foot or by bike are being encouraged so people avoid taking public transport.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: ‘We all must play our part by working from home if we can and making journeys on foot or by bike if at all possible in order to keep the service safe for those who really need it.’

He added: ‘I want to thank Londoners who have made monumental sacrifices over the last ten weeks and stuck to the rules. I urge them to continue to do so to help save lives.’

These are the busiest stations customers are being told to avoid in London right now.

Here’s a current list of closed London Underground stations.

Read all the up-to-date advice on moving around London and social distancing in the capital.

Share the story