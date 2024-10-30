TfL is spending £15 million on building more free public toilets – with first six stations announced

The funny thing about London is that while we excel in some things, like restaurants and pubs, other things we’re not so great at. Like public toilets. It doesn’t matter if we’re one of the best cities in the world, if you’re out and need a wee, you can probably count on there not being a loo.

But that could all be about to change. TfL has announced plans to invest £15 million into more public toilets across the travel network. Sweet relief!

TfL is starting to roll out its plan for more loos across the Underground, which London Mayor Sadiq Khan first announced in January. Khan plans to spend £3 million per year over the next five years to make sure there are more accessible places to pee when travelling around the city.

The transport body will introduce new free-to-use and accessible toilets, alongside refurbishing existing toilets across TfL’s network.To make sure Londoners don’t have to hold it in for too long, TfL wants to ensure passengers are always within 20 minutes of a toilet, without having to change trains.

The first phase of the project is underway, with non-accessible toilets at Amersham, Green Park, Seven Sisters and Sudbury Hill starting to be made accessible. The travel bosses have also marked out a shortlist of locations for the lavvies. The toilets could be at, drumroll please...

London stations getting public toilets

Camden Road Overground station

Clapton Overground station

New Cross Gate Overground station

South Tottenham Overground station

White Hart Lane Overground station

Morden Underground station

Hammersmith Underground station

Construction work on the new loos is expected to start at several locations within the next year.

