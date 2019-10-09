TfL’s legendary Lost Property Office is on the move

Whether we’ve misplaced our wallets in the King’s Cross rush hour melee, lost count of our shopping bags on the way home from Black Friday on Oxford Street or woken up in Cockfosters minus half of our belongings after a quick post-work pint that got out of hand, the TfL Lost Property Office has come to the rescue of thousands of forgetful Londoners over the years.

In fact, with over 900 items of lost property recovered by TfL each day, the Aladdin’s Cave that is the TfL Lost Property Office on Baker Street is pretty likely to have some of your bits and pieces stashed away – even if you don’t know it. It’s been there for 86 years, and its bizarre window display of lost items from across the decades is something of a local landmark.

But now all those umbrellas, mobiles, stuffed toys, coats, keys, handbags, scarves, crutches, prams, backpacks and other misplaced items are moving house. As of this month, the forgetful ones amongst us will be making a shamefaced journey to the new premises on Pelham Street, South Kensington.

The new digs offer much more space for the processing and storage of found items, allowing the department to deal with the ever-greater demand as London’s population keeps growing. So remember: ‘keys, wallet, phone, and plans to get home’ – or you could soon find yourself schlepping to South Ken.

Take a look behind the scenes at the TfL Lost Property Office before it moves.