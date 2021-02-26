The 6 best outdoor bottomless brunches in London

Haven't you missed it? The swilling feeling in your stomach as you reach maximum capacity of hash brown/Mimosa? The anxious rush to get a refill before time is up? The overwhelming urge to fall asleep at 3pm?

Lockdown might have put bottomless brunching on hold for a few months, but come Phase Two that bleak Fizz Free period will be over and we'll all, once again, be able to spend two hours chomping our way through as much breakfast cuisine as we physically can... So long as we do it outdoors.

Luckily, some of London's best brunches can be found at terrace restaurants and rooftop eateries. Here are a few of our favourites to book ready for April 12.

The one that’s imported from LA

When the original, ultra-sleek Standard hotel opened in LA, investors included Leonardo DiCaprio and Cameron Diaz. This was a place built for hyped bands to stay while they were touring and for the city’s scenesters to party at super-exclusive disco nights. It’s no wonder then that its King’s Cross outpost feels very, very hip. Its restaurant Double Standard – with it’s sleazy ‘70s aesthetic and dive bar menu – is a big ol’ part of that. On Sundays it hosts bottomless brunch, with unlimited Bloody Marys and a Brunch Burger ​with, er, Bloody Mary ketchup. (Plus American classics like banana pancakes.) It’s also got a very nice, sunny terrace if eating breakfast in a space that screams ‘4am at the Hollywood after party’ feels wrong to you.

The one that does a Spice Girls brunch

You know the more wholesome bits of Glastonbury? The ones where there's kitsch shops, face paint stalls and lots of little cafes and places to sit in the sun? That's what the lovely garden at The Aeronaut in Acton looks like. Think: mismatching furniture, carnival signs and loads of bright colours. The souped-up space runs bottomless brunch on Saturday afternoons featuring all your favourite breakfast foods plus two hours of unlimited Mimosas, Sangria, Prosecco and beer. And if you like your bottomless with a side of novelty entertainment, you'll be excited to hear that the venue does loads of extra special events – from Spice Girls and '90s themed brunches to a Greatest Showman one. Dates have been announced.

Photograph: Bar Elba

The rooftop one with party vibes

Known as one of London’s most fun rooftop spots – we called it a ‘party island’ in our review – fifth floor venue Bar Elba has announced that it’ll be putting on a whole season of boozy meal times throughout the summer. The roof has epic views of the City, so a) you can wave at all the bankers when they’re back in the office on a Saturday and b) there’ll be many, many good opportunities for a decent Instagram. For bottomless brunch? It promises a cocktail reception then ‘free flowing bubbles and beers’ as well as ‘juicy burgers’ and ‘buckets of glitter’ (hopefully not on or in the burgers). Plus, competitions and prizes like bar tabs and summer essentials.

The one for indecisive groups

Paddington on a Sunday might not scream ‘party time’ but on the weekly day of rest Pergola – a vast, greenery-packed rooftop spot in the area – becomes the ultimate rave space for this new era of curfews and meeting five friends outside at a social distance. This is a street food market with huge numbers of bookable benches, perspex open roofs and heated areas for when it gets chilly. £30 will get you unlimited Prosecco or Aperol Spritzes for three whole hours, while you work your way through tasty, carby £5 brunch deals from resident traders. Our recommendations? Loaded halloumi fries from Babek Brothers or aubergine katsu rice bowls from Temaki Brothers.

Photograph: Jake Davis

The one that's basically an outdoor club

A terrace party space run by Brixton Jamm and curated by Percolate, Brixton Courtyard is as close as you'll get to a club in these weird times. The social-distanced and seated venue will open from Monday April 12 for a series of socially distanced brunches, as well as proper parties. Expect food from Only Jerkin and a line up of top DJs TBC.

The very, very posh one

Aviary is a bar-restaurant with a roomy open-air terrace at Finsbury Square’s Montcalm Hotel. Perched ten floors up, it’s got a killer panoramic view and, back in the pre-pandemic day it was a hip and happening spot with the post-work crowd. Now, it hosts one of the city's most sophisticated weekday bottomless brunches. Oysters are on the menu here. Guinea fowl, ffs. The deal is that you order a minimum of two courses and add bottomless beers, wines Bloody Maries or Proseccos for £9.99. A solid deal if you ask us. It currently not open for bookings but hopefully will be soon.

