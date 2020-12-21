The best New Year’s Eve meal kits to get delivered

With London most likely to still be under Tier 4 for New Year’s Eve, this year is going to be a quiet one for most people. But while you can’t go out and party, you don’t have to resign yourself to a night in front of ‘Hootenanny’ with a chicken tikka masala. Thankfully, lots of London restaurants are doing NYE meal kits – here are some of the best.

Overdone it on the pigs in blankets? Ring in the new year with the antidote to all that festive fare: Club Mexicana's NYE Mega Taco Box. This vegan feast feeds six, so if you don’t live in a house with five others, expect to have leftovers, or just be very, very full. Kick things off with fully loaded nachos with ground ‘beef’ and cheeze sauce. Next up, it’s a ‘taco mega mix’ including cheezeburger tacos, short ‘rib’ tacos and al pastor tacos. Round things off with dark chocolate orange mousse. The booze offering is optional but if you do want to get merry, there are classic margaritas and coffee infused-tequila negronis (!) on offer. Cheers to that.

Nationwide delivery, £75 (or £115 with alcohol), serves six. Order here.

Vegetarians, look away now. Smokestak’s NYE offering involves meat, meat and… yes, more meat. On the menu is: a pound of 15 hour beef brisket, a pound of pulled pork shoulder with house barbecue and pickled cucumber, two jacket potatoes with mustard rarebit, coal-roasted aubergine with red miso butter and toasted cashews. And if you aren’t in a food coma after all that, there’s a sticky toffee pudding loaf with salted caramel for dessert. And to drink? Spiced pear fizz cocktails. Yep, that’ll do nicely.

Nationwide delivery, order by 6pm on Dec 29 for NYE. £75, serves two. Order here.

Planning to spend NYE with three pals? You need the Ultimate Hoppers Meal Kit. The set menu includes a selection of punchy dishes which should perk up your tastebuds after all that turkey. Expect mutton rolls with hot sauce, Bone marrow varuval, a whole chicken with kari sauce, lamb kothu roti, string hoppers, sambol and a choco-coco biskut pudding. The kit also includes Hoppers’ boozy creations, including its own beer and a bottled cocktail.

Londonwide delivery, order by noon on Dec 23 for NYE. £100. Serves four. Order here.

You might be stuck in your London flat, but knock back enough negronis and you can (sort of) pretend you’ve escaped to Italy with Bocca di Lupo’s New Year’s Eve Feast. With five courses, it’ll feel like a proper treat meal – and let’s face it, we all deserve that after this year. The menu includes miniature taralli (an Italian breadstick/cracker) with pecorino cream, radish and celeriac salad, Italian sausage with lentils and salsa verde, roast suckling pig with potatoes, grapes and chestnuts and panettone with mascarpone cream. Oh and, those all-important negronis and some fizz for the midnight countdown.

Londonwide delivery. £140, serves two. Order here.

Say goodbye to this shit year by going all out with Levan’s Festive Luxe Menu. It serves ‘two to four’, which basically gives you permission to eat four people’s worth of food between two people. A selection of starters (duck liver parfait, smoked mackerel pâté, caramelised onion brioche and esplette gourgieres with comte creme) will be followed by a main course of duck en croute with duck-fat roasties, carrots and buttered savoy cabbage. Dessert is roasted pear and chestnut mont blanc, as well as dark chocolate and hazelnut truffles. Will you feel like Henry VIII after a Tudor banquet afterwards? Almost definitely. Embrace it.

Londonwide delivery. Order by Dec 27 for delivery on Dec 30. £149, serves two-four. Order here.

Townsend

This year has not exactly been one we’ll want to remember, which is why the nostalgic vibes of Townsend’s New Year’s Eve at Home Feast are very much welcome. Think: prawn cocktail to start and a pineapple upside down cake with rum and white chocolate cream to finish, plus a rib of beef with truffled potato cake and creamed spinach in the middle. Veggie options are also available and you can choose to add wine or cheese, or both. You know what to do.

Nationwide and Londonwide delivery, order by Dec 27. Nationwide orders will arrive on Dec 30 and 31 while London deliveries will arrive on Dec 31. £60 (£82 with wine and cheese), serves two but boxes for four and six people are also available. Order here.

