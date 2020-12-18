After all the ins and outs this year, you’ll know the drill by now: buying takeaways from London venues is going to help them an awful lot in this very difficult time. So how about a round of cocktails from London’s best bars to help see you through the party season from your own home? Even better, what about a festively flavoured Christmas cocktail delivered to your door? That’ll have you in the Christmas spirit in no time – and without having to crack open that ancient bottle of Advocaat.

Here’s a list of pre-batched cocktails from top London boozers – get those orders in quick to guarantee your Christmas bubble is a well lubricated one.

Chocolate Orange Negroni (pictured above)

Bethnal Green’s The Sun Tavern is bottling up a menu of festive cocktails that includes a delectable Tommy’s Chocolate Orange Negroni (it’s mine! etc etc) fashioned from orange-peel gin and cacao nibs. It’s sending them out as part of its Christmas cocktail Quarantini Kits, available to buy online, so you can feel just as festive at home.

From £30, available here.

Gingerbread Old Fashioned

The drinks at Tayēr + Elementary are astounding and we miss them so much it almost hurts as much as an office party hangover. But it’s transformed into a posh offie for Tier 3, which is also doing deliveries. So get your lips around the most fancy and festive twist on an Old Fashioned going, laced with gingerbread liqueur. It comes as part of a trio of Chrimbo cocktails for £30, so also great for gifting.

£30, available here.

Orange and Chestnut Mulled Wine

Don’t consider mulled wine a cocktail? Swift’s version packs in fruity red wine, cognac, spiced Jägermeister AND American whiskey. It’s enough to get the whole family feeling merry this Christmas. And it comes as part of a trio of seasonal bevvies to be served throughout the day – from brunch to after dinner in front of ‘The Royle Family’.

£45, available here.

More awesome bottled cocktails to get you through the Christmas period.

