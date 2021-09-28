The best nights out in London this weekend

This week, London has some absolute cracking DJs coming to the clubs (I’d say as usual, but this week seems particularly special). And it just so happens that the majority of them are on Friday night. Sorry, Saturday: sometimes that’s just the way it goes. Here’s our round-up of the best nightlife in the capital this week.

DjRUM b2b re:ni

Damn, whoever is doing the bookings for Phonox at the moment is really pulling it out of the bag. DjRUM (it’s pronounced ‘drum’, for the uncultured among us) is its latest resident, and will be taking to the decks this weekend to scratch together the best in underground techno, jungle, dubstep and garage. His mixing is incredible to watch: he boasts the sort of rare, calculated precision that better-known DJ-producers like Four Tet and Floating Points bring to their sets. Maybe it’s the fact he’s a classically trained pianist (check out his 2018 album ‘Portrait with Firewood’, to get the full spectrum of his skills), or the fact he can somehow make bass music sound jazzy. Anyway, you have four weeks to catch this guy, but we reckon the opening night B2B with re:ni – a new-wave name who has been blasting her take on bass-techno over the NTS airwaves – will not be one to miss.

Phonox, SW9 7AY. Fri Oct 1. 9.30pm-4.15am. Remaining tickets from £15.

Conducta

Garage never died. In fact, it’s more alive than ever (and no, we’re not just talking about Disclosure). Bristolian producer Conducta is at the forefront of UK garage at the moment, and he is taking his infectious Conducta’s Crib party to Brick Lane this weekend. Driven by melodies and roaring with charisma, don’t be surprised to hear loops of Jorja Smith remixed with some clattering, obscure, bedroom-produced rarity. He’s also head honcho of Kiwi Records – an imprint showcasing the freshest sounds in the scene – and was responsible for the production behind AJ Tracey’s chart-hitting banger ‘Ladbroke Grove’. He’ll be playing all night long in a tight 300-capacity club: a treat for us all.

Werkhaus, E1 6QL. Fri Oct 1. 10.00pm-5am. Remaining tickets from £12.50.

Body Hammer

A night for all who love to jack. Body Hammer parties were founded in 2008, with residents Joe and Scott playing sweat-pumping house music until the early hours. Although they’ve played at a bunch of different London venues in their time, this week they’re back at FOLD – an artist-led, community-driven nightclub, which is still relatively under the radar. There’s not that much else to say here: expect some good, groovy, house music, and be prepared to dance like Steve ‘Silk’ Hurley is watching.

FOLD, E16 4SA. Fri, 1 Oct. 11pm-5am. Remaining tickets from £15.

Goodness: Kode9

If you’re a fan of Loefah, Aphex Twin, Ikonika, or any sort of early dubstep or braindance music, you’ll enjoy this dance with Kode9, who founded the Hyperdub label way back in the early noughties. This guy is a man of many talents. When he’s not been busy studying for his PhD in philosophy or working on sound-art installations for the Barbican and Tate Modern, Kode9 has probably been busy producing albums with Richard D James on the Rephlex label. Anyway, enough of the nerdy sell. He’s playing at the unassuming Venue MOT Unit 18, which is discreetly sandwiched between industrial units in south-east London. It will apparently be decked out with an added soundsystem, so lay out your earplugs.

Venue MOT Unit 18, SE14 5RT. Fri Oct 1. 11pm-5am. Remaining tickets from £15.

Dance for Stevie

This all-dayer represents a beautiful coming together of the dance music community. It’s a fundraiser for Steve Lavinere (one half of old-timer house duo Bobby & Steve), who has been battling a prolonged disorder of consciousness, leaving him unable to communicate or move his body after being hospitalised with coronavirus and a rare brain condition. So this event is the definition of dancing for a good cause: all the money raised through tickets will go towards Steve’s family-home adaptations and future care. And, boy, will you dance. The massive line-up includes a whole host of dance music legends who have collaborated with Bobby & Steve throughout their careers, showcasing all sorts of styles that will whizz back the clock and take you on an eclectic journey.

Bobby & Steve, David Morales, Norman Jay and more. Ministry Of Sound, SE1 6DP. Sun Oct 3. 2pm-1am. Remaining tickets from £25, with money going towards Steve’s rehabilitation. Support Steve’s GoFundMe Page here.

