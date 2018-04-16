The best street food stall in London is vegan

We’ve rounded up the best street food stalls in this city and it’s official: vegan Mexican trader Club Mexicana is number one. The competition was intense; maybe we’re a bit biased, but in our humble opinion London is the best city in the world to eat food out of a napkin. So it was tough, but we’ve had the hots for Club Mexicana for quite a while now: its to-fish tacos are the stuff of legend (so fishy, but in a good way) and we love the things they do to jackfruit. Catch Club Mexicana in stall form at Kerb Camden and Dinerama. You won’t miss meat. Promise.
