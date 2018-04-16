  • News
The best street food stall in London is vegan

By Kitty Drake Posted: Monday April 16 2018, 4:38pm

We’ve rounded up the best street food stalls in this city and it’s official: vegan Mexican trader Club Mexicana is number one. The competition was intense; maybe we’re a bit biased, but in our humble opinion London is the best city in the world to eat food out of a napkin. So it was tough, but we’ve had the hots for Club Mexicana for quite a while now: its to-fish tacos are the stuff of legend (so fishy, but in a good way) and we love the things they do to jackfruit. Catch Club Mexicana in stall form at Kerb Camden and Dinerama. You won’t miss meat. Promise. 

Want the best street food in town? Check out all 44 stalls here.
