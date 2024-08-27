The BFI Southbank has just launched a fancy new Balcony Bar

As well as being a great place to watch a movie, the BFI has always been a pretty decent spot to grab a South Bank snifter.

As of this month, you’re now able to score drinks on the BFI balcony as well as indoors, which is nice. The BFI Balcony Bar is tucked under Waterloo Bridge and looks out onto the Thames, and makes up part of the BFI Riverfront Bar.

Open from 4pm every day, there’s an indoor portion the bar, so you won’t be stuck out there in the rain if the weather happens to go all British on you – which it’s bound to, if we’re being honest.

There’ll be food from Benugo chefs at the bar, with the likes of fried chicken, sweet potato fries, arancini and salt and pepper squid on offer, as well as mini pizzas and charcuterie.

And what of the booze? Well, there will be plenty of that, with a cocktail menu bristling with the likes of the Mediterranean negroni with strawberry and raspberry-infused gin and the ‘New Fashion’, with rum, caramel syrup and bitters. There will also be beers, wine and spirits, and a mocktail menu for those who want less booze and more views.

You’ll still be able to drink at the BFI Bar around the back of the venue, if you’re more of an indoor person.

The BFI London Film Festival kicks off in October, so maybe visit before it’s absolutely ridden with Hollywood movie stars jostling over the last bottle of beer.

