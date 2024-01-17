The Breakfast Club is opening a new restaurant in the West End

Now there’s a ninth London spot to get your breakfast burrito, pancakes and smashed avo hit

London’s foremost chain for the brekkie- and brunch-obsessed is opening their 15th cafe on January 20.

The Breakfast Club started out in 2005, opening its first restaurant on Soho’s D’Arblay Street, and this month a new joint will be springing up on the nearby Old Compton Street. It’ll be the chain’s fourth West End location, with a Berwick Street and Seven Dials version of The Breakfast Club both opening in recent years.

The new cafe will be in what used to be a Patty & Bun, but those gagging for some burger action will be taken care of by The Breakfast Club’s lunch menu, which includes a patty melt, bacon & applewood burger and a Nashville hot fried chicken burger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Breakfast Club Cafs (@thebrekkyclub)

To get everyone in the mood, the day before official opening The Breakfast Club will be offering 50 percent off, so swing by on Jan 19 for cheap chips, full English breakfasts and huevos rancheros at half price.

‘We’d love to see some new faces (& maybe even some old ones) at our one & only Soft Launch event on Friday 19th January from 9am until 4pm (last booking at 3pm),’ wrote The Breakfast Club on social media.

The Breakfast Club is at 18 Old Compton St, W1D 4TN and will be open seven days a week, from 8am-3pm (Mon-Fri) and 8am-5pm on weekends.

