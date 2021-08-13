All the way out to the beautiful land of Harlow, no less

There’s more to Harlow than you think. Harlow Sculpture Town has a sublime collection of over 90 public sculptures by the likes of Barbara Hepworth, Henry Moore and Auguste Rodin. Harlow Water Gardens has lots of shops and restaurants and things like that. There’s also the unmissable whooshing, roaring thrill of the nearby M11. See, there’s loads of stuff in Harlow.

And soon all of this could be just a short tube ride away. Harlow Council is looking to get the town hitched on to the end of the Central Line, as part of a plan to better connect the town to central London. The plan would also see Harlow expand by around 19,000 homes and 130,000 people. The current population is about 85,500.

The Central Line already ventures well into Essex, but an extension to Harlow would take the line a further seven miles or so from the current terminus, Epping.

However, it’s a bit uncertain how formal Harlow Council’s tube extension plans are, seeing as a TfL spokesperson told the BBC:

‘Whilst we are always keen to talk to local authorities outside of London about possible extensions to our network, we have not been approached by Harlow Council about their proposals and no funding is allocated for any such scheme.’

Which is a bit of a downer. It seems that dreams of a Harlow tube extension are all pretty much speculation. For the time being, if you’ve a hankering to see the town’s Hepworths, Moores, or, indeed, the magnificent M11, there’s always the rail service from Liverpool Street.

