The Cheese Bar has launched a mac ’n’ cheese delivery service in London

Sick of cooking? Desperate for comfort food? We feel you. Thankfully, The Cheese Bar has both things covered with the launch of its new mac ’n’ cheese delivery service.

Its Camden branch is now called Mac Daddy by The Cheese Bar on Deliveroo and is serving up six types of the good stuff, including Fon-do-me Daddy (triple cheese fondue with crispy onions and Cornish gouda), Daddy’$ Dollar (baron bigod brie and truffle) and Sugar Daddy (goats cheese with honey and candied walnuts).

There are also some carb- and cheese-heavy sides – mozzarella sticks! Fried cheese curds! Hash browns! – because there is no such thing as too much comfort food right now.

Oh, and you can round off your meal with a salted caramel and chocolate pot. Rude not too, right?

The new service is available Wed-Sun. Follow the Mac Daddy Instagram account and order here.

