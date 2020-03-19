The Cheese Truck is delivering ‘self-isolation survival kits’ around London

If you’re in dire need of cheese during self-isolation (that’s everyone, right?), we have good news. Expert in all things cheese Mathew Carver has announced that a fleet of trucks will set off across the capital to deliver dairy-derived products.

Having closed his Pick & Cheese site in Seven Dials due to coronavirus, the founder of The Cheese Bar is putting together ‘self-isolation survival kits’ which can include cheese, wine and charcuterie for two to three people to share.

Photograph: Nic Crilly-Hargrave

Our pick of the cheese hampers is The Big Boy, featuring individually wrapped wedges of Quicke’s mature cheddar, perl las and edmund tew, or go for The Meaty Boy, a kit stuffed with spiced salami, rum-glazed ham and smoked coppa. Or both (who knows how long this self-isolation will last?). The cheese-based selection boxes also contain crackers and condiments.

But what’s a night of cheesy dining without some wine to pair it with? Those who fancy ordering a kit can add on a small-producer bottle of wine, too.

The Cheese Truck will be delivering the gouda-ness every day to four different locations in the capital. Locals can sneak out from self-isolation to collect their kit. If you want one, you’ll have to pre-order (and don’t forget to wash your hands, okay?). Keep an eye on the website to see updates on locations.

