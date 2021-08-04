London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Dishoom Home Feast
Haarala Hamilton

The Dishoom home feast kit has arrived

All the greatest Bombay hits delivered straight to your door and mouth

Written by
Angela Hui
Advertising
Fancy a big bowl of that famous house black daal and other banging Bombay goodies delivered to your door and onto your dining table? Of course you do. Cult-favourite Indian restaurant Dishoom are bringing out the big guns with their new Home Feast kit.
Dishoom Home Feast
Haarala Hamilton
This whopper of a meal kit contains everything you need to have a fuss-free feast with easy-to-follow instructions and minimal prep. Tuck into some of their bestselling dishes such as mattar paneer, lamb sheekh kababs, murgh malai, bhel, kachumber, and mop it all up with fluffy tawa rotis. Wash it all down with creamy and refreshing mango lassi and end on a sweet note with gulkand (rose petal jam) mess for dessert.

If that's not enough a fetching Dishoom branded tea towel and a packet of their signature Kabab Masala (Dishoom's magic spice mix that tastes excellent on kebabs, vegetables and meat) will be included. There's also the option to upgrade meal kits and add on a bottle of Italian natural sparkling wine.
And the best thing? For every every kit ordered, Dishoom donate a meal to Magic Breakfast, their long-term charity partner that provides free, nutritious meals to children in schools in the UK who might otherwise go hungry.
Dishoom Home Feast, £60 without wine and £80 with wine (serves two to three). Order here.
Want more delivered to your door? Here are the best DIY meal kits from your favourite London restaurants
Try out the city's best Indian takeaways here 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Time In

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.