All the greatest Bombay hits delivered straight to your door and mouth

Fancy a big bowl of that famous house black daal and other banging Bombay goodies delivered to your door and onto your dining table? Of course you do. Cult-favourite Indian restaurant Dishoom are bringing out the big guns with their new Home Feast kit.

Haarala Hamilton

This whopper of a meal kit contains everything you need to have a fuss-free feast with easy-to-follow instructions and minimal prep. Tuck into some of their bestselling dishes such as mattar paneer, lamb sheekh kababs, murgh malai, bhel, kachumber, and mop it all up with fluffy tawa rotis. Wash it all down with creamy and refreshing mango lassi and end on a sweet note with gulkand (rose petal jam) mess for dessert.



If that's not enough a fetching Dishoom branded tea towel and a packet of their signature Kabab Masala (Dishoom's magic spice mix that tastes excellent on kebabs, vegetables and meat) will be included. There's also the option to upgrade meal kits and add on a bottle of Italian natural sparkling wine.

And the best thing? For every every kit ordered, Dishoom donate a meal to Magic Breakfast , their long-term charity partner that provides free, nutritious meals to children in schools in the UK who might otherwise go hungry.

Dishoom Home Feast, £60 without wine and £80 with wine (serves two to three). Order here

Want more delivered to your door? Here are the best DIY meal kits from your favourite London restaurants

Try out the city's best Indian takeaways here