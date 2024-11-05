Kids are expensive. And London is expensive. But taking your kids for a day out in this city doesn’t have to necessitate selling a kidney. With its incredible bounty of free museums, free galleries, gorgeous green spaces and pop-up events, London is one of the best cities in the whole world for free things to do.

I’m Andrzej, Time Out’s theatre editor and main kids’ writer, and I have dedicated most of the last decade of my life to trying to parent on a modest budget. And London is truly the place to do it – it is genuinely incredible that our world class museums and art galleries are free. And beyond them is a world of quirkier attractions, from urban farms to gargantuan parks.

So whether you’re looking for inspiration for a budget day out or just want to find something affordable to do with the little ones while you’re in central, please enjoy our top free things to do with kids in London.

RECOMMENDED: 101 fantastic things to do in London with kids.