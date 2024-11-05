What is it? Following a £13m refurbishment, the former V&A Museum of Childhood reopened its doors in 2023. The slickly laid out museum plays host to a collection of historic toys, childhood equipment and costumes, plus temporary exhibits.
Why go? The beautifully designed building heaves with thoughtfully laid out displays of centuries of toys and childhood objects, there are state-of-the-art interactive displays galore, plus a banging cafe. There are pay-for temporary exhibitions, but the museum is great without them.