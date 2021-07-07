The Dartmouth Arms will offer all the good things; pints, burgers, fries and Sunday roasts

The Dartmouth Arms is finally swinging open its doors today.

Run by the good people of Meatliquor, the boozer is the first official Meatliquor pub after decade of the burger brand's rock'n'roll inspired restaurants, which have been serving up the holy trinity of burgers, fries and beers ever since 2009.

Situated in Forest Hill, they call The Dartmouth Arms “a late Victorian era pub with a few modern twists,” adding that “It’ll be respectful of the building, area and pub traditions alike.” Which is exactly what we like to hear.

The pub will have 10 different pints on tap and a full Meatliquor menu, plus fish and chips on Fridays from the end of July, roasts on Sundays from August and bacon cheeseburger scotch eggs all the damn time. There’ll also be plenty of vegan and vegetarian options, with tempeh burgers, potato pattys, crispy fried seitan, black bean chilli dogs and their infamous Dead Hippie fries, slathered in pickles and onions.

At the moment they’re not taking reservations, so it’s a first come, first served situation. Families are welcome in the back bar and the pub’s backyard until 9pm every night and – the question on everyone’s lips – they will indeed be showing the footie tonight. Find it on a small telly in the front bar.

The Dartmouth Arms, 7 Dartmouth Rd, SE23 3HN

