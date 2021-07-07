The Goring is getting a pony in residence this summer – and he’ll join you for afternoon tea

Teddy the Shetland pony is an international star with nearly 160k followers, you know

The Goring has long been associated with the British royal family.

The 5* hotel was built next door to Buckingham Palace in 1910, and has acted as an unofficial annexe for the monarchy and its guests-slash-minions ever since.

Every reigning king and queen, and serving prime minister has been welcomed at the hotel over the last hundred years. During WWI, the Allied war effort was essentially run from the Goring’s kitchen, and King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (later the HRH the Queen Mother) are said to have regularly scoffed the chef's sausages and scrambled eggs.

If you’re under the age of 65, though, you’re more likely to know it as the place where Kate Middleton spent her last night as a commoner before marrying Prince Wills in 2011.

But the Belgravia hotspot has never had a guest quite like this before. This August, The Goring Hotel will welcome its first pony-in-residence.

Teddy, the Instagram-famous shetland pony – 156k followers and counting – will be packing his wheely suitcase and checking into a specially commissioned stable in SW1 from August 16 to 31.

Guests will be able to book an overnight package that includes unlimited cuddles with Ted, a guaranteed upgrade and a Teddy the Shetland Afternoon Tea in the hotel garden.

Who knows, you might spot a Tindall or two while you’re at it.

Splendid.

The Goring Hotel, 15 Beeston Place, SW1W 0JW. The Goring’s Teddy the Shetland overnight package starts from £585.

