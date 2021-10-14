The Great Feast is taking over the Old Selfridges Hotel

The Old Selfridges Hotel rarely opens its doors for public events but, in the run-up to Christmas, its welcoming those looking for an immersive, imaginative culinary experience.

Created by Street Feast and Tramshed Project founder Dominic Cools-Lartigue and in partnership with Executive Chef Andrew Clark and Head of Drinks Rich Woods, The Great Feast will be held at the space directly above the iconic department store between November 11 and December 18.

The multi-sensory event promises to take ticket-holders through four different experiences, each with its own food and drink menus. A host of Michelin-starred and award-winning UK chefs – including Tom Sellers, Andrew Wong, Jason Howard, Chantelle Nicholson, Ravinder Bhogal, Selin Kazim and AdeJoké Bakare – will create eclectic and innovative dishes to tantalise tastebuds.

At The Counter Of Joy, you’ll be able to kick things off by sampling a mix of savoury small plates, while Wonky Dreams will offer up an array of cocktails concocted exclusively for The Great Feast. Woods’ drinks will be accompanied by sweet winter treats by Chin Chin Labs, including some fittingly festive Christmas tree baked Alaskas and bespoke Christmas crackers with an edible surprise. Plus, there’ll also be Wonka-inspired ice cream and a range of other delicious desserts.

Joyride will take diners on a 45-minute immersive experience, during which they’ll be given a pair of wireless headphones to help round out the full sense-driven journey around a luxury bento box, which was designed exclusively for the event. Over on the Magic Garden Stage, meanwhile, there’ll be another treat for the ears – live music performances from some of London’s rich talent pool, including Joel Culpepper, Yazmin Lacey and Etta Bond. Each week, a different headline act will take over the stage, joined by support bands and DJs.

If that doesn’t sound brilliant enough, the whole thing will also support Cools-Lartigue’s A Plate For London food charity, with each ticket sold contributing to feeding people in need this Christmas.

Tickets range from £20-45, depending on which of the four areas you pick to explore or treat yourself to an indulgent seven-course feasting menu at The Counter Of Joy for £100. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (October 15) and you can find more information on The Great Feast’s official website.

The Great Feast runs from November 11-December 18, 6pm-12am every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, plus lunch 12pm-3pm on select days and lunch and dinner service on select Wednesdays.

The Old Selfridges Hotel, 1 Orchard Street, W1H 6HJ

