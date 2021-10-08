The Selfridges Christmas shop is open and super sustainable

Is it really that time of year already? Well, yeah, it is. It’s basically Halloween, which means it’s basically Fireworks night, which means it’s basically Black Friday, which means it’s basically, Cyber Monday (lol), which means it's basically office party season which means it’s basically CHRISTMAS. When you actually think about it, means it’s basically already 2022. Wild.

So we’re sorry to break it to you, but you’re going to have to start shopping for a small but tasteful Xmas gift for your boyfriend’s mum’s new partner, like, now. But don’t worry too much, because Selfridges are already here for you, with their special Christmas Shop, which is of course already open and where you can buy small seasonal treats.

With 12 weeks until December 25, Selfridges’ Christmas Shop is bursting with baubles (750 kinds!) and is proudly 60% sustainable, meaning over half of what’s on offer is Project Earth-friendly, Selfridges’ new sustainability strategy, which focuses on planet-conscious materials.

Oliver Dixon

Their Christmas Shop features all you’ll need to turn your grubby gaff into a proper grotto, with 35% more baubles and deccos than they had last year, with prices ranging from £3 to a whopping £600 for a life-size fuzzy baby deer. If a whole deer is a bit much, there are other nature-themed ornaments to get your paws on and you’ll also be able to get bits and bobs personalised, including stockings and Santa sacks.

Oh and there are also pet advent calendars, for the pups and pusses in your lives who just love a daily treat. Neon is also a big theme at the Selfridges Christmas Shop this year, so you’ll also be able to grab some brightly-coloured decorations to make your Xmas tree look as lively as possible.

Selfridges, 400 Oxford St, W1C 1JS

