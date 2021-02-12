LondonChange city


The Gun Aid LP
Photo: Addie Chinn

The Gun pub is raising money with an incredibly decent LP

Hackney's much-loved boozer has released The Gun Aid LP

By Joe Mackertich
No need to go into how much we miss pubs again, is there? Starting to get a bit repetitive. Droning on and on about convivial atmospheres, smiling locals and plentiful pints. Ah, pints. Delicious, sultry pints with their bubbly interiors and foamy tops.

Sorry. We did it again, didn't we? Entered a Pub Trance.

Homerton's legendary The Gun is a place that features prominently in our Pub Trances. You might remember its owners organised a successful fundraising drive last year. This year they've decided to raise much-needed money through the medium of a special compilation album entitled The Gun Aid LP. Proceeds will go towards keeping the pub open and also supporting local initiatives via Hackney Quest.

The names that have rallied to the cause are pretty impressive too. Daniel Avery, Roisin Murphy and industrial legends Nitzer Ebb all contribute music to the 14-track LP. According to the pub's owners the record ‘perfectly encapsulates the sound of one of too many guinnesses underneath the neon lights late into the evening. The kind of leftfield jams we love, be it techno, house, dub, EBM or industrial. An eclectic bunch of oddballs, just like our regulars.’

The Gun is a great boozer with a fantastic kitchen and a great track record for supporting local, progressive causes. We can't wait to see our pals in there again. Now excuse us, we have a Pub Trance to bring on.

The Gun Aid LP is out at the start of April. Pre-order yours here

