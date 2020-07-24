Everyone in London has a Haggerston story. It might not be a long story, it might not even be a good story, but everyone has a story. The late-licensed Hackney boozer somehow looms large over all our lives, like a benevolent father figure that serves us beer and occasionally subjects us to live jazz.

Like most pubs, The Haggerston in Dalston reopened a few weeks ago, but with heavy restrictions in place. These restrictions, it turned out, were massively damaging to the pub’s bottom line, meaning its owners had to close its doors again. Now, unless the pub’s fanbase of loyal drinkers bails them out, they face the very real risk of going under.

‘The Haggerston is profitable when at capacity and running until 3am,’ says a statement issued by the pub. ‘It is not possible for us to run at a loss for even a short period of time… We did not want to start a fundraiser until it was absolutely necessary and that time is now.’

Donations will be used to pay The Haggerston’s overhead costs. A worthwhile enterprise, considering the pub is home to a non-profit arts space, and the upstairs area has been used as a base for charities such as Hackney Mind and Akwaaba (a Hackney social centre for migrants).

The goal is a measly £10,000. Chump change. Back-of-the-sofa stuff. If you’ve ever wound up down The Haggerston early on a Sunday morning, you should consider chipping in a few quid. There aren’t many places like it in London any more. And once it’s gone, it’s gone.

You can support The Haggerston via its GoFundMe page.

