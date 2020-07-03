Many of our favourite London pubs are reopening on July 4

Although, lots of London’s independent boozers aren’t reopening under the new rules just yet

The tabloids are dubbing it ‘Super Saturday’: the day we’re all allowed back down the pub again. Although other venues and institutions can reopen from July 4 under the latest government guidelines, pubs seem to be the thing we’re all gagging to return to. Earlier this week, a report suggested that Brits will put £210 million on the bar tab this weekend – and now the government is allowing our pubs to reopen as early as 6am on Saturday (seriously). So what about here in the capital?

From our list of the best pubs in London, a now rather buoyant number have taken to websites and social media to announce they are now taking bookings for drink-ins (not just takeaway pints). We reckon so far that it’s 30 from our list of 57. Many will remain closed for now, though. Small, independent pubs (the ones Time Out loves the most) have been finding the obstacles of social distancing harder to navigate than the behemoth boozers will. For example, Wetherspoons has been plotting its return since the day its pubs were reluctantly shut.

Mid-tier pub chains in London are also holding back a bit, though, with the likes of Antic London and Laine pubs only selecting certain boozers in their stable for the return from this weekend.

The new rules mean that you have to either book ahead or give names and addresses for all party members when you rock up to the pub. Check with each individual establishment and your own cherished local before you head along to find out what the deal is. You can also expect table service, one-way systems and hand sanitiser in among those cool, crisp pints.

Here’s a list of our London faves who have shared their plans to reopen soon:

The Axe, July 4

The Bluecoats, July 4

The Crown & Anchor, July 4

The Culpeper, July 4

The Dove, July 4

The Duke of Hamilton, July 4

The East Dulwich Tavern, July 4

The Faltering Fullback, July 4

The French House, July 4

The Hansom Cab, July 4

The High Cross, July 4

The Ivy House, phased return (outdoor space only, first) from July 4

The Lyric, July 4

The Marksman, July 4

The Mayflower, July 4

The Pembury Tavern, July 4

The Railway Tavern, July 4

The Salisbury, July 4

The Spread Eagle, July 4

The Tankard, July 4

The Virgin Queen, July 4

The White Horse, July 4

Bradley’s Spanish Bar, July 6

The City Barge, July 6

The Compton Arms, July 6

The Prospect of Whitby, July 6

The Four Thieves, July 11

Mr Fogg’s Tavern, July 16

The Prince Alfred, July 20

The Chesham Arms, Aug 1

