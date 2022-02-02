London
Westminster Abbey gargoyle
Photograph: Dean and Chapter of Westminster

The internet has been asked to name this Westminster Abbey gargoyle

Suggestions include ’Nadine’ and ‘Gargoyley McGargoyle-face’

Chiara Wilkinson
Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Gary? The Duke of Wellingtongue? Rain Taster? Boris? These are just some of the names put forward to name one of Westminster Abbey's historic gargoyles. 

The Abbey’s Twitter account shared a call-out for name suggestions (complete with hashtag #TongueOutTuesday), inviting the internet to participate in naming the rather vicious-looking stone creature decorating the 753-year-old building. 

The public have replied to the tweet with weird, wonderful, and downright strange name ideas. ‘Boris’ and ‘Gargoyley McGargoyle-face’ have both proved popular options, meanwhile ‘Gollum’, ‘Barfing little man’, ‘Nadine’ and ‘Tony’ have also been suggested. 

Westminster Abbey has not yet confirmed if any of these names have made the cut, so if you have any genius ideas, we’d recommend pitching yours ASAP. 

