Liam Gallagher, Kaiser Chiefs and Duran Duran are slated to perform at the festival this September

When the Time Out team heard the Isle of Wight festival was on the cusp of announcing its line-up, we had a quick-fire game of ‘Isle of Wight’ bingo. Entries included ‘Basement Jaxx’, ‘Madness’ and…. ‘a Gallagher??’. DING DING DING, not quite a full house, but it turned out we got one right. This year, Liam Gallagher will be hopping on the ferry to one of the UK’s favourite off-mainland destinations to headline at Isle of Wight Festival 2021 in September.

Gallagher will be sharing the line-up with titans of early-noughties school discos Kaiser Chiefs, Snow Patrol, David Guetta, All Saints, Razorlight and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, as well as Duran Duran and Tom Jones. We predict a decent crowd for Ellis-Bextor, who cemented her status as a one-woman vibe machine with her live-streamed wholesome kitchen discos in lockdown one.



Even if you haven’t listened to I Predict a Riot since your ties were skinny and your fringe met your chin, it’s still a festival. A festival on an island, no less. A festival you reach BY BOAT. What are you waiting for?

The Isle of Wight festival, Sep 16-19. Book tickets here.

